Should Value Investors Buy Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BLDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BLDR has a P/S ratio of 0.18. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.23.

Finally, we should also recognize that BLDR has a P/CF ratio of 4.33. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.42. Over the past 52 weeks, BLDR's P/CF has been as high as 10.16 and as low as 3.84, with a median of 7.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Builders FirstSource's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BLDR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

