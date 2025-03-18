Should Value Investors Buy BuildABear Workshop (BBW) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

BuildABear Workshop (BBW) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BBW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.26 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.57. Over the past year, BBW's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.41 and as low as 6.38, with a median of 8.43.

Finally, investors should note that BBW has a P/CF ratio of 7.28. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BBW's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.24. Within the past 12 months, BBW's P/CF has been as high as 9.56 and as low as 5.17, with a median of 6.83.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in BuildABear Workshop's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BBW is an impressive value stock right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.