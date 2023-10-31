Should Value Investors Buy BuildABear Workshop (BBW) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is BuildABear Workshop (BBW). BBW is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.34, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.34. Over the past year, BBW's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.47 and as low as 5.12, with a median of 6.80.

Finally, investors should note that BBW has a P/CF ratio of 5.58. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BBW's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.84. Within the past 12 months, BBW's P/CF has been as high as 6.72 and as low as 3.86, with a median of 5.58.

Another great Retail - Miscellaneous stock you could consider is MarineMax (HZO), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Furthermore, MarineMax holds a P/B ratio of 0.66 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 11.02. HZO's P/B has been as high as 0.99, as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.83 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in BuildABear Workshop and MarineMax's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BBW and HZO is an impressive value stock right now.

