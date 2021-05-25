Should Value Investors Buy BRP Inc. (DOOO) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is BRP Inc. (DOOO). DOOO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.23. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.10. Over the past year, DOOO's Forward P/E has been as high as 41.54 and as low as 13.23, with a median of 17.29.

Finally, investors should note that DOOO has a P/CF ratio of 15.59. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. DOOO's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 22.74. Within the past 12 months, DOOO's P/CF has been as high as 18.32 and as low as 9.60, with a median of 14.92.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in BRP Inc.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DOOO is an impressive value stock right now.

