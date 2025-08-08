Should Value Investors Buy Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Brookfield Renewable (BEPC). BEPC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BEPC has a P/S ratio of 1.04. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.69.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BEPC has a P/CF ratio of 9.96. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BEPC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.45. Over the past year, BEPC's P/CF has been as high as 226.51 and as low as 4.68, with a median of 8.42.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Brookfield Renewable's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BEPC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

