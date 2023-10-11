Should Value Investors Buy Britvic (BTVCY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Britvic (BTVCY). BTVCY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.78. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.56. Over the past year, BTVCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.70 and as low as 11.29, with a median of 14.90.

Investors should also recognize that BTVCY has a P/B ratio of 5.37. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BTVCY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 8.27. Over the past 12 months, BTVCY's P/B has been as high as 6.45 and as low as 3.39, with a median of 5.55.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Britvic is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BTVCY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR (BTVCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.