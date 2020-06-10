Should Value Investors Buy Brinker International (EAT) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Brinker International (EAT). EAT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 22. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.44. Over the last 12 months, EAT's Forward P/E has been as high as 32.27 and as low as 1.73, with a median of 9.77.

Investors will also notice that EAT has a PEG ratio of 2.20. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. EAT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.28. Within the past year, EAT's PEG has been as high as 4.95 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 1.26.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. EAT has a P/S ratio of 0.4. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.68.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Brinker International is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, EAT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

