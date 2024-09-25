Should Value Investors Buy BRF (BRFS) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

BRF (BRFS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BRFS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.62, which compares to its industry's average of 16.73. Over the past year, BRFS's Forward P/E has been as high as 44.58 and as low as -13.90, with a median of 14.53.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BRFS's P/B ratio of 1.51. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.30. BRFS's P/B has been as high as 1.60 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 1.11, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BRFS has a P/S ratio of 0.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.95.

Finally, we should also recognize that BRFS has a P/CF ratio of 7.36. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.05. Over the past 52 weeks, BRFS's P/CF has been as high as 14.72 and as low as -32.62, with a median of 7.66.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in BRF's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BRFS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

