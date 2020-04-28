Should Value Investors Buy BPOST SA (BPOSY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is BPOST SA (BPOSY). BPOSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.02 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.89. Over the past year, BPOSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.09 and as low as 6.66, with a median of 9.47.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BPOSY has a P/S ratio of 0.31. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.51.

Finally, we should also recognize that BPOSY has a P/CF ratio of 2.44. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BPOSY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.19. Over the past 52 weeks, BPOSY's P/CF has been as high as 4.47 and as low as 2.01, with a median of 3.58.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that BPOST SA is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BPOSY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

