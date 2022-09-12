Should Value Investors Buy BorgWarner (BWA) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is BorgWarner (BWA). BWA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.81, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.80. BWA's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.78 and as low as 7.16, with a median of 8.86, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BWA's P/B ratio of 1.25. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.43. Within the past 52 weeks, BWA's P/B has been as high as 1.66 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.31.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BWA has a P/S ratio of 0.62. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.78.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that BorgWarner is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BWA feels like a great value stock at the moment.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.