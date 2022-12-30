Should Value Investors Buy Boot Barn (BOOT) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Boot Barn (BOOT). BOOT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.06, which compares to its industry's average of 11.52. Over the last 12 months, BOOT's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.90 and as low as 8.68, with a median of 11.40.

We also note that BOOT holds a PEG ratio of 0.50. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BOOT's industry has an average PEG of 0.74 right now. Within the past year, BOOT's PEG has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.57.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BOOT's P/B ratio of 2.66. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.73. BOOT's P/B has been as high as 7.71 and as low as 2.28, with a median of 3.57, over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Boot Barn is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BOOT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

