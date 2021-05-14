Should Value Investors Buy Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BCEI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.40, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.63. Over the past year, BCEI's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.64 and as low as 4.58, with a median of 7.11.

Investors should also recognize that BCEI has a P/B ratio of 0.79. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BCEI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.79. Over the past year, BCEI's P/B has been as high as 0.80 and as low as 0.29, with a median of 0.43.

Finally, we should also recognize that BCEI has a P/CF ratio of 7.22. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.84. Over the past year, BCEI's P/CF has been as high as 7.30 and as low as 1.23, with a median of 2.76.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Bonanza Creek Energy is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BCEI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

