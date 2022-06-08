Should Value Investors Buy Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Boise Cascade (BCC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BCC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.72, which compares to its industry's average of 14.44. Over the last 12 months, BCC's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.02 and as low as 4.45, with a median of 6.17.

Another notable valuation metric for BCC is its P/B ratio of 1.99. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.58. Over the past year, BCC's P/B has been as high as 2.57 and as low as 1.55, with a median of 1.93.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BCC has a P/CF ratio of 3.48. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.22. Within the past 12 months, BCC's P/CF has been as high as 6.57 and as low as 2.80, with a median of 3.51.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Boise Cascade's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BCC is an impressive value stock right now.

