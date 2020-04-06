Should Value Investors Buy BMC (BMCH) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is BMC (BMCH). BMCH is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.86 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21. Over the last 12 months, BMCH's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.38 and as low as 7.19, with a median of 13.46.

Finally, investors should note that BMCH has a P/CF ratio of 6.18. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.42. Over the past year, BMCH's P/CF has been as high as 11.58 and as low as 5.63, with a median of 8.94.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that BMC is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BMCH sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

