Should Value Investors Buy Blue Bird (BLBD) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Blue Bird (BLBD). BLBD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We should also highlight that BLBD has a P/B ratio of 8.5. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 8.86. Over the past 12 months, BLBD's P/B has been as high as 12.82 and as low as 5.28, with a median of 6.96.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Blue Bird's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BLBD looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

