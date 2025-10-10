Should Value Investors Buy BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is BJ's Restaurants (BJRI). BJRI is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.5, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.99. Over the past 52 weeks, BJRI's Forward P/E has been as high as 28.43 and as low as 13.50, with a median of 22.34.

BJRI is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BJRI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.91. Within the past year, BJRI's PEG has been as high as 2.03 and as low as 0.96, with a median of 1.60.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BJRI has a P/S ratio of 0.5. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.75.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that BJ's Restaurants is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BJRI sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.