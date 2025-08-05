Should Value Investors Buy BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is BJ's Restaurants (BJRI). BJRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 17.27 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 24.71. Over the past 52 weeks, BJRI's Forward P/E has been as high as 28.43 and as low as 16.91, with a median of 22.34.

Investors will also notice that BJRI has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BJRI's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.96. Over the past 52 weeks, BJRI's PEG has been as high as 2.03 and as low as 1.21, with a median of 1.60.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BJRI has a P/S ratio of 0.55. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.84.

Finally, investors should note that BJRI has a P/CF ratio of 7.78. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BJRI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 22.04. BJRI's P/CF has been as high as 11.18 and as low as 6.58, with a median of 8.50, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in BJ's Restaurants's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BJRI is an impressive value stock right now.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

