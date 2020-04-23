Should Value Investors Buy B&G Foods (BGS) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

B&G Foods (BGS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.29. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.20. Over the last 12 months, BGS's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.60 and as low as 7.03, with a median of 9.96.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BGS's P/B ratio of 1.49. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BGS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.20. Within the past 52 weeks, BGS's P/B has been as high as 1.94 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.37.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BGS has a P/S ratio of 0.72. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.1.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that B&G Foods is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BGS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

