Should Value Investors Buy Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX). BWMX is currently holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.96, which compares to its industry's average of 11.83. Over the past year, BWMX's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.20 and as low as 4.45, with a median of 6.73.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BWMX has a P/S ratio of 0.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.77.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BWMX sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

