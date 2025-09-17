Should Value Investors Buy Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX). BDX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.53 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.94. BDX's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.44 and as low as 11.04, with a median of 15.09, all within the past year.

We also note that BDX holds a PEG ratio of 1.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BDX's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.64. BDX's PEG has been as high as 1.97 and as low as 1.14, with a median of 1.57, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for BDX is its P/B ratio of 2.09. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BDX's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.46. Over the past year, BDX's P/B has been as high as 2.84 and as low as 1.88, with a median of 2.50.

Finally, we should also recognize that BDX has a P/CF ratio of 13.32. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.64. Within the past 12 months, BDX's P/CF has been as high as 18.95 and as low as 12.29, with a median of 16.12.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Becton, Dickinson and Company is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BDX sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

