Should Value Investors Buy BBVA (BBAR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is BBVA (BBAR). BBAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BBAR's P/B ratio of 0.72. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.37. Over the past 12 months, BBAR's P/B has been as high as 2.28 and as low as 0.72, with a median of 1.62.

Finally, our model also underscores that BBAR has a P/CF ratio of 4.65. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. BBAR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.65. Over the past 52 weeks, BBAR's P/CF has been as high as 185.93 and as low as 4.65, with a median of 14.56.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that BBVA is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BBAR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

