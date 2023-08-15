Should Value Investors Buy Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BMWYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.67. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.54. Over the last 12 months, BMWYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.63 and as low as 4.12, with a median of 5.84.

Another notable valuation metric for BMWYY is its P/B ratio of 0.62. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.39. Over the past year, BMWYY's P/B has been as high as 0.62 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 0.56.

Stellantis (STLA) may be another strong Automotive - Foreign stock to add to your shortlist. STLA is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Stellantis is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 3.49 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 1.82. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 9.54 and average PEG ratio of 0.43.

STLA's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 4.28 and as low as 2.64, with a median of 3.40, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.12 and as low as 0.07, with a median of 1.05, all within the past year.

Stellantis sports a P/B ratio of 0.69 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.39. In the past 52 weeks, STLA's P/B has been as high as 0.77, as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.67.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR and Stellantis's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BMWYY and STLA is an impressive value stock right now.

