Should Value Investors Buy Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BMWYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.69, while its industry has an average P/E of 7.96. Over the past 52 weeks, BMWYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.63 and as low as 4.12, with a median of 5.12.

Another notable valuation metric for BMWYY is its P/B ratio of 0.62. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.59. Over the past year, BMWYY's P/B has been as high as 0.62 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 0.56.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BMWYY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

