Should Value Investors Buy Barrick Gold (GOLD) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Barrick Gold (GOLD). GOLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.53, which compares to its industry's average of 15.17. Over the past year, GOLD's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.29 and as low as 12.16, with a median of 14.72.

Investors should also note that GOLD holds a PEG ratio of 0.38. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GOLD's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.49. Within the past year, GOLD's PEG has been as high as 7.01 and as low as 0.35, with a median of 1.10.

We should also highlight that GOLD has a P/B ratio of 1.07. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.77. Over the past 12 months, GOLD's P/B has been as high as 1.13 and as low as 0.77, with a median of 0.92.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GOLD has a P/S ratio of 3.01. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.74.

Finally, our model also underscores that GOLD has a P/CF ratio of 9.92. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. GOLD's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 17.25. GOLD's P/CF has been as high as 15.14 and as low as 7.45, with a median of 8.95, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Barrick Gold's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GOLD looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

