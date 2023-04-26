Should Value Investors Buy Barclays (BCS) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Barclays (BCS). BCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 4.35 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7.77. Over the last 12 months, BCS's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.84 and as low as 3.79, with a median of 4.95.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BCS has a P/S ratio of 1. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.38.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Barclays is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BCS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

