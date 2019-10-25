Should Value Investors Buy Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Bank7 Corp. (BSVN). BSVN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.09, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.41. Over the last 12 months, BSVN's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.20 and as low as 5.91, with a median of 9.16.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BSVN has a P/CF ratio of 7.88. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.79. Within the past 12 months, BSVN's P/CF has been as high as 8.25 and as low as 5.28, with a median of 7.19.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Bank7 Corp.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BSVN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

