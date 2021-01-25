Should Value Investors Buy Bank7 (BSVN) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Bank7 (BSVN). BSVN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.52, which compares to its industry's average of 12.87. BSVN's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.60 and as low as 3.12, with a median of 6.90, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that BSVN has a P/CF ratio of 6.92. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11. Over the past year, BSVN's P/CF has been as high as 20.95 and as low as 4.18, with a median of 9.83.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Bank7 is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BSVN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

