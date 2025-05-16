Should Value Investors Buy Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BSAC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Finally, investors should note that BSAC has a P/CF ratio of 9.53. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.91. Over the past 52 weeks, BSAC's P/CF has been as high as 11.72 and as low as 7.84, with a median of 9.44.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Banco Santander Chile is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BSAC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

