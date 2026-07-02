Should Value Investors Buy Banco Bradesco (BBD) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Banco Bradesco (BBD). BBD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.33 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.08. Over the past 52 weeks, BBD's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.45 and as low as 4.61, with a median of 5.98.

BBD is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.42. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BBD's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.67. BBD's PEG has been as high as 0.42 and as low as 0.19, with a median of 0.33, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BBD's P/B ratio of 1.15. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.85. Within the past 52 weeks, BBD's P/B has been as high as 1.15 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 0.87.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BBD has a P/S ratio of 0.8. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.22.

Finally, we should also recognize that BBD has a P/CF ratio of 7.59. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 18.20. BBD's P/CF has been as high as 7.88 and as low as 4.54, with a median of 6.15, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Macro Bank (BMA), another Banks - Foreign stock with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Macro Bank currently hold a Forward P/E ratio of 5.21, and its PEG ratio is 0.38. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 11.08 and 0.67.

BMA's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.85 and as low as 4.76, with a median of 8.22. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.46, as low as 0.21, with a median of 0.29.

Macro Bank also has a P/B ratio of 0.62 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.85. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.70, as low as 0.62, with a median of 1.23.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Banco Bradesco and Macro Bank's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BBD and BMA is an impressive value stock right now.

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Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.