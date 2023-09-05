Should Value Investors Buy Balfour Beatty (BAFYY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Balfour Beatty (BAFYY). BAFYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.45, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.33. Over the past year, BAFYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.24 and as low as 8.40, with a median of 10.45.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BAFYY's P/B ratio of 1.32. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.65. Within the past 52 weeks, BAFYY's P/B has been as high as 1.67 and as low as 1.10, with a median of 1.43.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Balfour Beatty is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BAFYY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

