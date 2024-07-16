Should Value Investors Buy B2Gold Corp (BTG) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is B2Gold Corp (BTG). BTG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.15. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.33. Over the last 12 months, BTG's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.69 and as low as 7.31, with a median of 9.68.

Investors will also notice that BTG has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BTG's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.53. Over the last 12 months, BTG's PEG has been as high as 5.29 and as low as 0.31, with a median of 1.28.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BTG's P/B ratio of 1.01. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.39. BTG's P/B has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 0.95, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BTG has a P/S ratio of 2.06. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.28.

Finally, our model also underscores that BTG has a P/CF ratio of 11.06. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. BTG's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.71. Within the past 12 months, BTG's P/CF has been as high as 11.06 and as low as 5.04, with a median of 7.87.

If you're looking for another solid Mining - Gold value stock, take a look at Barrick Gold (GOLD). GOLD is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Barrick Gold currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 14.78, and its PEG ratio is 0.45. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 16.33 and 0.53.

GOLD's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.29 and as low as 13.15, with a median of 15.35. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 8.71, as low as 0.35, with a median of 1.18.

Barrick Gold sports a P/B ratio of 1.01 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.39. In the past 52 weeks, GOLD's P/B has been as high as 1.02, as low as 0.77, with a median of 0.91.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that B2Gold Corp and Barrick Gold are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BTG and GOLD sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

