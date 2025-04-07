Should Value Investors Buy AZZ (AZZ) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

AZZ (AZZ) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.80, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.65. AZZ's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.81 and as low as 13.74, with a median of 15.16, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that AZZ has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AZZ's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.80. Within the past year, AZZ's PEG has been as high as 1.27 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.08.

We should also highlight that AZZ has a P/B ratio of 2.35. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.26. Over the past year, AZZ's P/B has been as high as 3.69 and as low as 2.19, with a median of 2.71.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AZZ has a P/S ratio of 1.44. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.99.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AZZ has a P/CF ratio of 11.18. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. AZZ's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 35.46. AZZ's P/CF has been as high as 13.67 and as low as 9.38, with a median of 11.22, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that AZZ is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AZZ feels like a great value stock at the moment.

