Should Value Investors Buy Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Axis Capital Holdings (AXS). AXS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We also note that AXS holds a PEG ratio of 2.26. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. AXS's industry currently sports an average PEG of 4.50. Over the past 52 weeks, AXS's PEG has been as high as 4.14 and as low as 0.24, with a median of 0.28.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is AXS's P/B ratio of 1.37. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AXS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.65. AXS's P/B has been as high as 1.51 and as low as 1.05, with a median of 1.29, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that AXS has a P/CF ratio of 7.43. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.19. Within the past 12 months, AXS's P/CF has been as high as 12.01 and as low as 6.59, with a median of 9.26.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Axis Capital Holdings is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AXS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

