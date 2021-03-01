Should Value Investors Buy Axa Sa (AXAHY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Axa Sa (AXAHY). AXAHY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.37. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.59. Over the past 52 weeks, AXAHY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.20 and as low as 4.18, with a median of 7.26.

Investors should also recognize that AXAHY has a P/B ratio of 0.74. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.02. AXAHY's P/B has been as high as 0.74 and as low as 0.38, with a median of 0.61, over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Axa Sa is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AXAHY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

