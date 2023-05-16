Should Value Investors Buy Axa (AXAHY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Axa (AXAHY). AXAHY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.45, which compares to its industry's average of 8.38. Over the past year, AXAHY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.12 and as low as 6.47, with a median of 7.83.

Another notable valuation metric for AXAHY is its P/B ratio of 1.39. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.10. Over the past 12 months, AXAHY's P/B has been as high as 1.55 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 1.12.

Another great Insurance - Multi line stock you could consider is Mnchener RckversicherungsGesellschaft (MURGY), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of Mnchener RckversicherungsGesellschaft are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 9.78 and a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 8.38 and 0.78, respectively.

MURGY's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 13.63 and as low as 7.92, with a median of 10.23, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.76 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.52, all within the past year.

Additionally, Mnchener RckversicherungsGesellschaft has a P/B ratio of 1.99 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.10. For MURGY, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.10, as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.64 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Axa and Mnchener RckversicherungsGesellschaft's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AXAHY and MURGY is an impressive value stock right now.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axa Sa (AXAHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (MURGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.