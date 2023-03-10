Should Value Investors Buy Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Avis Budget Group (CAR). CAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.07 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.47. Over the past 52 weeks, CAR's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.49 and as low as 3.12, with a median of 7.01.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CAR has a P/S ratio of 0.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.11.

If you're looking for another solid Business - Services value stock, take a look at Crawford & Company (CRD.B). CRD.B is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Furthermore, Crawford & Company holds a P/B ratio of 1.80 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.99. CRD.B's P/B has been as high as 2.03, as low as 1.37, with a median of 1.76 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Avis Budget Group and Crawford & Company are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CAR and CRD.B sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crawford & Company (CRD.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.