Should Value Investors Buy Atlas (ATCO) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Atlas (ATCO). ATCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.88, which compares to its industry's average of 12.79. Over the past 52 weeks, ATCO's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.37 and as low as 6.15, with a median of 7.99.

Investors should also recognize that ATCO has a P/B ratio of 0.94. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.59. Within the past 52 weeks, ATCO's P/B has been as high as 1.13 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.91.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ATCO has a P/S ratio of 2.25. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.33.

Lazard (LAZ) may be another strong Financial - Investment Management stock to add to your shortlist. LAZ is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Lazard sports a P/B ratio of 6.05 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.59. In the past 52 weeks, LAZ's P/B has been as high as 6.47, as low as 3.13, with a median of 4.46.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Atlas and Lazard strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ATCO and LAZ look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.