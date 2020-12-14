Should Value Investors Buy Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AAWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.69. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.53. AAWW's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.17 and as low as 2.83, with a median of 6.63, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AAWW has a P/S ratio of 0.5. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.78.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Atlas Air Worldwide is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AAWW feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

