Should Value Investors Buy Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AAWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.64 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.08. AAWW's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.81 and as low as 2.83, with a median of 6.10, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AAWW has a P/S ratio of 0.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.77.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Atlas Air Worldwide is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AAWW sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.