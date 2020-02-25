Should Value Investors Buy Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AAWW is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.42. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.12. Over the last 12 months, AAWW's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.34 and as low as 3.60, with a median of 5.78.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AAWW has a P/S ratio of 0.27. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.3.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Atlas Air Worldwide's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AAWW looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

