Should Value Investors Buy Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW). AAWW is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.54 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.16. Over the last 12 months, AAWW's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.34 and as low as 3.60, with a median of 5.98.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AAWW has a P/S ratio of 0.26. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.31.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Atlas Air Worldwide's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AAWW looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

