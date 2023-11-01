Should Value Investors Buy Associated British Foods (ASBFY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Associated British Foods (ASBFY). ASBFY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.98. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.42. Over the past 52 weeks, ASBFY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.72 and as low as 10.72, with a median of 13.76.

ASBFY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ASBFY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.75. Over the last 12 months, ASBFY's PEG has been as high as 4.24 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 2.10.

We should also highlight that ASBFY has a P/B ratio of 1.35. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.01. Over the past 12 months, ASBFY's P/B has been as high as 1.56 and as low as 0.84, with a median of 1.33.

If you're looking for another solid Food - Miscellaneous value stock, take a look at Greencore Group (GNCGY). GNCGY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Greencore Group sports a P/B ratio of 0.95 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.01. In the past 52 weeks, GNCGY's P/B has been as high as 1.05, as low as 0.64, with a median of 0.94.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Associated British Foods and Greencore Group strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ASBFY and GNCGY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

