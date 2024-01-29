Should Value Investors Buy Associated BancCorp (ASB) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Associated BancCorp (ASB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ASB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.34 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.82. ASB's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.52 and as low as 6.16, with a median of 8.11, all within the past year.

We also note that ASB holds a PEG ratio of 1.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ASB's industry has an average PEG of 1.35 right now. ASB's PEG has been as high as 1.32 and as low as 0.77, with a median of 1.01, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that ASB has a P/B ratio of 0.84. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.94. ASB's P/B has been as high as 0.95 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.68, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ASB has a P/S ratio of 1.47. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.88.

Finally, investors should note that ASB has a P/CF ratio of 6.59. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.69. Within the past 12 months, ASB's P/CF has been as high as 7.77 and as low as 4.43, with a median of 5.35.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Associated BancCorp is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ASB sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.