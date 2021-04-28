Should Value Investors Buy ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is ASE Technology Hldg (ASX). ASX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.75, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.34. Over the past 52 weeks, ASX's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.04 and as low as 9.95, with a median of 11.77.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ASX has a P/CF ratio of 6.56. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 26.18. ASX's P/CF has been as high as 6.69 and as low as 3.31, with a median of 4.10, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that ASE Technology Hldg is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ASX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

