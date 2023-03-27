Should Value Investors Buy Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Arrow Electronics (ARW). ARW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that ARW has a P/B ratio of 1.29. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.30. ARW's P/B has been as high as 1.66 and as low as 1.06, with a median of 1.30, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ARW has a P/S ratio of 0.19. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.26.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ARW has a P/CF ratio of 4.39. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5.19. ARW's P/CF has been as high as 6.69 and as low as 3.54, with a median of 4.43, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Arrow Electronics's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ARW is an impressive value stock right now.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

