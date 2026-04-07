Should Value Investors Buy APTIV PLC (APTV) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is APTIV PLC (APTV). APTV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.86, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.78. Over the past 52 weeks, APTV's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.88 and as low as 6.36, with a median of 8.95.

Investors should also note that APTV holds a PEG ratio of 0.90. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. APTV's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.11. Within the past year, APTV's PEG has been as high as 0.90 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.56.

Investors should also recognize that APTV has a P/B ratio of 1.88. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.83. Within the past 52 weeks, APTV's P/B has been as high as 1.88 and as low as 1.14, with a median of 1.60.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. APTV has a P/S ratio of 0.63. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.78.

Finally, our model also underscores that APTV has a P/CF ratio of 9.28. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. APTV's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 22.80. Over the past 52 weeks, APTV's P/CF has been as high as 9.29 and as low as 3.77, with a median of 5.35.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that APTIV PLC is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, APTV sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

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Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.