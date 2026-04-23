Should Value Investors Buy Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE). APLE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.39. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.35. APLE's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.93 and as low as 6.69, with a median of 8.64, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that APLE has a P/B ratio of 0.93. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. APLE's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.90. Within the past 52 weeks, APLE's P/B has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.79, with a median of 0.98.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. APLE has a P/S ratio of 2.17. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.

Finally, investors should note that APLE has a P/CF ratio of 7.96. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.18. Over the past year, APLE's P/CF has been as high as 9.97 and as low as 6.68, with a median of 8.20.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Apple Hospitality REIT's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that APLE is an impressive value stock right now.

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Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.