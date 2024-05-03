Should Value Investors Buy APi Group (APG) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is APi Group (APG). APG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 19.27 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.48. Over the past year, APG's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.29 and as low as 13.71, with a median of 16.94.

APG is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. APG's industry has an average PEG of 1.66 right now. APG's PEG has been as high as 1.35 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 0.95, all within the past year.

Another great Business - Services stock you could consider is comScore (SCOR), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Furthermore, comScore holds a P/B ratio of 1.18 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.85. SCOR's P/B has been as high as 1.75, as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.76 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in APi Group and comScore's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that APG and SCOR is an impressive value stock right now.

