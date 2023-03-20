Should Value Investors Buy Aperam (APEMY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Aperam (APEMY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. APEMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.24. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.85. APEMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.06 and as low as 2.84, with a median of 3.90, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for APEMY is its P/B ratio of 0.75. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. APEMY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.41. Over the past year, APEMY's P/B has been as high as 1.12 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.69.

Investors could also keep in mind National Steel (SID), an Steel - Producers stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

SID's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 6.83 and as low as 1.85, with a median of 3.63, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.13 and as low as 0.21, with a median of 1.03, all within the past year.

Additionally, National Steel has a P/B ratio of 0.94 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.41. For SID, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.79, as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.91 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Aperam and National Steel's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that APEMY and SID is an impressive value stock right now.

