Should Value Investors Buy ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP). ANIP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that ANIP has a P/B ratio of 2.78. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4. Over the past 12 months, ANIP's P/B has been as high as 3.30 and as low as 2.31, with a median of 2.82.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ANIP has a P/CF ratio of 13.38. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.05. Over the past year, ANIP's P/CF has been as high as 17.05 and as low as 11.93, with a median of 13.63.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that ANI Pharmaceuticals is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ANIP feels like a great value stock at the moment.

